Preparing for the Big Celebration — 250 years by allie912
Preparing for the Big Celebration — 250 years

A virtual lecture for members of the Virginia Museum of History and Culture this morning in preparation for their upcoming exhibition of the role Virginia played in the Revolutionary War.
From an email,I received this afternoon:

Below is the link to view the recording of the virtual Curator Conversation from this morning, March 10. I have included Andy Talkov’s email if you have any questions for him regarding Give Me Liberty: Virginia and The Forging of a Nation. I hope you all enjoyed the program and that you will visit the VMHC exhibitions soon!

Link to view the recording: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bTLnfuuHn_Y
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
