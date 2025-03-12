Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5547
Would You Buy a Doughnut from This Crew?
Third grade field trip before a school Clean-up Day. Picture courtesy of parents of grandson Henry (second from right) If I can’t be there in the flesh, it is great that technology provides the next best thing.
12th March 2025
12th Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10999
photos
15
followers
29
following
1519% complete
View this month »
5540
5541
5542
5543
5544
5545
5546
5547
Latest from all albums
5449
5544
5545
5450
5546
5451
5452
5547
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
children
,
doughnuts
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close