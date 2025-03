One Good Turn Deserves Another

When I visited Blair yesterday to give her the giraffe blanket, she, in turn, surprised me by gifting me this tea set. She explained she had transitioned from tea to coffee, and knew that I, as a lover of all things British, would appreciate the English feel of this set. I am thrilled, and even though I drink my tea without milk or sugar,I have to include those special pieces as well for the full effect.