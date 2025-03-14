The Story of This Quilt

Henry’s Mom sent a recent picture of him sporting a new haircut. While admiring my handsome grandson, I was also enjoying the striking wall hanging behind him. It took me back in time. More than a decade ago I became FaceBook friends with a librarian I knew from our professional association. We also shared a taste for a certain Swedish designer. On her FB page this friend displayed some of the gorgeous quilts she had created. I reached out and asked if she would design a baby quilt for my prospective grandchild. She completed it in time for my daughter-in-law’s baby shower. As you can see here, it is still a beautiful part of Henry’s life.