Previous
The Story of This Quilt by allie912
Photo 5549

The Story of This Quilt

Henry’s Mom sent a recent picture of him sporting a new haircut. While admiring my handsome grandson, I was also enjoying the striking wall hanging behind him. It took me back in time. More than a decade ago I became FaceBook friends with a librarian I knew from our professional association. We also shared a taste for a certain Swedish designer. On her FB page this friend displayed some of the gorgeous quilts she had created. I reached out and asked if she would design a baby quilt for my prospective grandchild. She completed it in time for my daughter-in-law’s baby shower. As you can see here, it is still a beautiful part of Henry’s life.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1520% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Henry looks so happy with his new haircut. The quilt is beautiful--such a special baby gift.
March 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact