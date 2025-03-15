Previous
A Penny for Your Thoughts by allie912
A Penny for Your Thoughts

This little cardinal has 3 batteries installed. He spontaneously begins chirping when I come in the room. Since I spend so much time at home, it is very comforting to hear him greet me.
15th March 2025

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
