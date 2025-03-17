Sign up
Photo 5552
Bible Journaling
This morning at church we all had a chance to study the Bible in a new way, adding drawings and post-it notes to margins. Even the children took part!
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
bible
,
wpc
