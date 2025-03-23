Previous
The James River from Libby Hill Park by allie912
Photo 5558

The James River from Libby Hill Park

The James River— named of course for King James I of England — is a remarkable resource. It is one of the longest rivers in America that begins and ends in the same state. Richmond is the only city with class I to class V rapids, with white water cutting through the heart of the urban area. It is known as America’s “founding river” It is the home to bald eagles, osprey and cormorants while providing great recreational opportunities for residents.
George Washington was instrumental in creating a canal along the James west of Richmond where the river would have otherwise been unnavigable.
There will be no quiz but I hope you learned something interesting.
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1522% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact