The James River from Libby Hill Park

The James River— named of course for King James I of England — is a remarkable resource. It is one of the longest rivers in America that begins and ends in the same state. Richmond is the only city with class I to class V rapids, with white water cutting through the heart of the urban area. It is known as America’s “founding river” It is the home to bald eagles, osprey and cormorants while providing great recreational opportunities for residents.

George Washington was instrumental in creating a canal along the James west of Richmond where the river would have otherwise been unnavigable.

There will be no quiz but I hope you learned something interesting.