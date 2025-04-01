Previous
Petals in the Pond by allie912
Petals in the Pond

Blown off the cherry trees, they look like snow on the water.
Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
