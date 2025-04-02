3 in 30

This is going to be a busy week at the Virginia Museum as they prepare for the big Frida Kahlo exhibition. But first was the monthly 3 in 30 tour where visitors gather for a quick tour and interactive discussion about 3 works of art chosen by the tour guide, a member of the staff. Today’s theme was first impressions as we all got to share our immediate responses to 3 very different works. Works, that upon closer examination actually had certain themes and motifs in common. I always love these programs. The guide is enthusiastic and knowledgeable. (in fact, a number of other staff personnel always trail along to share their thoughts and learn something new.) in addition, the members of the group are always friendly and thoughtful and the 30 minutes ( which usually expands to an hour) fly by. This is a free program, available to,anyone who,shows up.