Previous
Art Imitates Life by allie912
Photo 5576

Art Imitates Life

I rediscovered this dogwood top in my closet and thought it was perfect for this beautiful Spring day. I like the way the colors in my outfit mirror the blue sky and the dogwood tree itself.
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1527% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact