Previous
Criss Cross by allie912
Photo 5579

Criss Cross

Usually I try to avoid power lines in a picture, but these add a certain accent to this scene.
13th April 2025 13th Apr 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1528% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact