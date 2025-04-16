Sign up
Photo 5582
The Back of the House
Agecroft Hall from the back is just as lovely as the front but less formal.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
13th April 2025 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
agecroft
