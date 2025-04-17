Ancient History

I went to the Virginia Museum of History and Culture this morning to see a special photo exhibition presenting the story of The Rosenwald Schools. From 1912 to 1932 the Rosenwald schools program built 4,977 schools for African American children across fifteen southern and border states. The program was the result of a collaboration between Julius Rosenwald, chairman of Sears, Roebuck & Co, and Booker T. Washington, founder of Tuskegee Institute.

The dress seen here, along with a diploma and pictures of the actual ceremony, dates from 1962. I was moved to take this picture because I also graduated from high school in 1962. It was startling to consider myself historic.