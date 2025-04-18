Previous
I’m Here! by allie912
I’m Here!

This is the bloom from the bulb that hitchhiked to my yard with a transplanted vine that my Garden Guru delivered. Isn’t it pretty?
Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
