Photo 5588
Some Canadians Who Don’t Mind Visiting Us
These geese were chilling all around Maymont. It was good to see they didn’t hold a grudge.
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
21st April 2025 5:46pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
geese”
,
“canada
