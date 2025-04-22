Previous
Some Canadians Who Don’t Mind Visiting Us by allie912
Photo 5588

Some Canadians Who Don’t Mind Visiting Us

These geese were chilling all around Maymont. It was good to see they didn’t hold a grudge.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

