A Goodbye Gift by allie912
A Goodbye Gift

My neighbor is moving out of state tomorrow to be closer to her family. She is taking some potted plants from her patio, but these pretty phlox are being left behind so I dug them up and they will have a special place in my garden and my heart.
Allison Williams

