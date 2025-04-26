Previous
Time in a Garden by allie912
Photo 5592

Time in a Garden

The inscription on the base:

Unheeded flew the hours
How lightly falls the foot of time
That only treads on flowersj
26th April 2025 26th Apr 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

