Previous
Photo 5592
Time in a Garden
The inscription on the base:
Unheeded flew the hours
How lightly falls the foot of time
That only treads on flowersj
26th April 2025
26th Apr 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
18th April 2025 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sundial
