Photo 5598
My First Rose of Summer
It was worth the wait. Many more to come.
2nd May 2025
2nd May 25
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11101
photos
15
followers
29
following
1533% complete
5591
5592
5593
5594
5595
5596
5597
5598
5595
5500
5596
5501
5502
5597
5503
5598
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16e
Taken
1st May 2025 7:45am
Privacy
Public
Tags
rose
