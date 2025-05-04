Previous
A Rose is a Rose is a Rose is a Rose by allie912
A Rose is a Rose is a Rose is a Rose

A visit to Lewis Ginter was all about the roses today.They are at their peak and their fragrance is everywhere.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
What a wonderful variety of roses!
May 4th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So very pretty!
May 4th, 2025  
