Previous
Photo 5602
Iris of All Varieties
Lewis Ginter has it all
6th May 2025
6th May 25
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11109
photos
15
followers
29
following
1534% complete
5595
5596
5597
5598
5599
5600
5601
5602
5504
5599
5600
5505
5601
5506
5507
5602
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
5th May 2025 8:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
iris
,
“lewis
,
ginter”
KWind
ace
A wonderful collage!
May 6th, 2025
