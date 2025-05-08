Previous
Waiting for Bees by allie912
Waiting for Bees

So far the open door policy has not attracted pollinators. Even my lavender has no visitors. Susan, my garden guru said she is going to plant some dill because apparently that is a favorite among the bee crowd. I remain hopeful.
Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
