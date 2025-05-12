Previous
Lucky Me by allie912
Photo 5608

Lucky Me

A good friend stopped by to wish me a Happy Mother’s Day, complete with the sweetest little rose. I know just where to plant it, in my “Rose Garden.”
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1536% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact