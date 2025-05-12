Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5608
Lucky Me
A good friend stopped by to wish me a Happy Mother’s Day, complete with the sweetest little rose. I know just where to plant it, in my “Rose Garden.”
12th May 2025
12th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11121
photos
15
followers
29
following
1536% complete
View this month »
5601
5602
5603
5604
5605
5606
5607
5608
Latest from all albums
5510
5605
5606
5511
5512
5607
5608
5513
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close