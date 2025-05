May Meeting

The Gamma Mu chapter of DKG education society had its last meeting of the year, and it was a lovely luncheon. Special guest Grace and her mother attended. She is a recipient of a scholarship from Gamma Mu, awarded to a high school senior who plans to become a teacher.

Grace was actually a student in the school where I was the librarian so many years ago. We all wish her the best as she takes steps toward a rewarding profession.