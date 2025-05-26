Sign up
Photo 5622
The Whole Story
Actually until they excavate the stump, we won’t have the “hole” story.
26th May 2025
26th May 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
magnolia
Dorothy
ace
HaHa
May 26th, 2025
