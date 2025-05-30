Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5626
My First Gardenia
Despite not having seen the sun since (wait for it) Sunday, the gardenia continues its natural development. This is the first of many blooms. When a few more open, I will make a fragrant nosegay.
30th May 2025
30th May 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11157
photos
15
followers
29
following
1541% complete
View this month »
5619
5620
5621
5622
5623
5624
5625
5626
Latest from all albums
5623
5528
5529
5624
5530
5625
5531
5626
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gardenia
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close