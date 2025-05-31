Previous
Guarding My Gardenia by allie912
Photo 5627

Guarding My Gardenia

I plucked this beauty and brought it in to enjoy. The fragrance expanded to fill the room!
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
