Previous
Photo 5635
Two Sides to Henry
Photos shared by Henry’s Mom
On the left, Henry dressed for a special school activity and on the right, in his new uniform for his select soccer team.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
Allison Williams
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
grandson
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- it seems like just yesterday that we were welcoming him into the world! Awesome young man!
June 8th, 2025
