Pool Pal by allie912
Betsy and I go way back to the ‘80’s when I would bring my kids to the pool. The kids are long grown and gone, but Betsy and I still find lots to talk about on summer afternoons at the pool.
11th June 2025

Allison Williams

Diane ace
Good portrait of Betsy. Nice to have long-time friends.
June 11th, 2025  
