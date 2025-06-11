Sign up
Photo 5638
Pool Pal
Betsy and I go way back to the ‘80’s when I would bring my kids to the pool. The kids are long grown and gone, but Betsy and I still find lots to talk about on summer afternoons at the pool.
11th June 2025
11th Jun 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
friend
Diane
ace
Good portrait of Betsy. Nice to have long-time friends.
June 11th, 2025
