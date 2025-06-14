Previous
Sitting in the Catbird Seat by allie912
Sitting in the Catbird Seat

That is an old country expression meaning having things going your way. This particular catbird snagged a peanut so I’d say he’s livin’ the dream!
14th June 2025 14th Jun 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
