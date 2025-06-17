Previous
Father’s Day Fun by allie912
Photo 5644

Father’s Day Fun

Cards from both kids, each a day late, but phone calls right on time.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1546% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact