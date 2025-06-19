Did You Guess?

It had me stumped, looking as it did like a late appearing Easter basket. Turning to PlantNet, the app that never fails me, I learned it was a Capsicum annum. Then Wikipedia added to my knowledge. “The plant produces berries of many colors including red, green, and yellow, often with pungent taste. It is also one of the oldest cultivated crops, with domestication dating back to around 6,000 years ago in regions of Mexico. The genus Capsicum has over 30 species but Capsicum annuum is the primary species in its genus, as it has been widely cultivated for human consumption for a substantial amount of time and has spread across the world. This species has many uses in culinary applications, medicine, self defense, and can even be ornamental.” Clearly that was its function at Lewis Ginter. I loved the range of colors on the single plant.