Don't Even Blink
Don’t Even Blink

This young rabbit at the botanical garden knew instinctively to freeze when faced with the threat of humans. I think a full grown rabbit would have taken off like a shot. Because he didn’t move, I had a chance to get a clear picture.
21st June 2025

Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
So cute! We don't rabbits here in Queensland as we're not allowed to have them due to them getting to plague proportions and destroying crops. It was awful. The last time I saw a rabbit, I was a teenager and I was on holidays in New South Wales.
June 21st, 2025  
