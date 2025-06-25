Sign up
Photo 5652
The Golden Hour
You might not even know it was 98 degrees when I took this shot. Although the fact that there wasn't a person to be seen might have tipped you off.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
landscape
