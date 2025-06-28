Sign up
Photo 5655
The Boys Show a Few of Their Favorite Things
Henry on the left is having a reunion with his kitty PJ, after the family beach trip.
Jack on the right is working on a painting for an art class he takes after school.
They both keep very busy.
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
grandsons
Diane
ace
I love their expressions. Made me smile, too.
June 28th, 2025
