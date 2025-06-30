Sign up
Photo 5657
Bee-Utiful
Another pollinator drawn to the butterfly bush. This is a carpenter bee. How do I know? When I examined the picture on my phone, a little icon appeared next to the bee, and when I clicked on it, the name popped up! What will they think of next?
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
bee
