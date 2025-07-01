Sign up
Previous
Photo 5658
New Glasses
I’m not trying to be one of the cool kids. These are transitional lenses, so as soon as I go out in the sun, they become sunglasses.
I was long overdue for a new prescription. Now I’m ready for the next challenge — renewing my driver’s license!
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
selfie
