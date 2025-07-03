Previous
A Rose Grows by allie912
A Rose Grows

This began as a a sweet little potted rose given to me by a friend in May. My garden guru planted it a week later, and it has been thriving ever since.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
