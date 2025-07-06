Previous
Out Standing in Her Field by allie912
Photo 5663

Out Standing in Her Field

I’ve always wanted to use this quote, and this seems like the perfect time. Here is my friend Ellen posing in a flower bed at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The perfect combination.
6th July 2025 6th Jul 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
