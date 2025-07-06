Sign up
Previous
Photo 5663
Out Standing in Her Field
I’ve always wanted to use this quote, and this seems like the perfect time. Here is my friend Ellen posing in a flower bed at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The perfect combination.
6th July 2025
6th Jul 25
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11231
photos
16
followers
29
following
1551% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vmfa
