Yellow Roses

When I saw this rose bush on the front step of my Garden Guru’s home, I immediately thought of the classic song, “The Yellow Rose of Texas.” It seems a fitting tribute for the flood victims of Texas.May they rest in peace.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Allison Williams

