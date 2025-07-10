Sign up
Yellow Roses
When I saw this rose bush on the front step of my Garden Guru’s home, I immediately thought of the classic song, “The Yellow Rose of Texas.” It seems a fitting tribute for the flood victims of Texas.May they rest in peace.
10th July 2025
Allison Williams
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
roses
