Previous
Photo 5669
Sunshine on stems
I think of yellow flowers as springtime blossoms, but there are plenty in midsummer.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11243
photos
15
followers
28
following
1553% complete
View this month »
5662
5663
5664
5665
5666
5667
5668
5669
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
11th July 2025 7:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
