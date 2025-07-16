Previous
The Extravagance of Crepe Myrtle by allie912
The Extravagance of Crepe Myrtle

I never saw this tree up North. Here is some trivia for you— According to Wikipedia, next to teak, it is the hardest wood.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
