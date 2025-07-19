Sign up
We’re Still Here
Every day is an achievement so an anniversary is really special.
We married on Saturday, July 19, 1969, the weekend of the Moon Walk. How could we ever forget?
19th July 2025
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
