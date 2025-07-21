Previous
Musical Duo
Musical Duo

Katie has a lovely voice and was the featured soloist at church this morning. However son Asher thought she needed some moral support and he was there to provide it. To see and hear the full performance, click here:
https://youtu.be/SHiDOC5-gmQ
Allison Williams

