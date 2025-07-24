A Tribute to Galen

These are a few of the photos I took of Dr. Galen DeGraff over the years. Galen was a man of many parts.He served as a pilot in the Vietnam War, he was a well respected and loved Professor of Business at the University of Mary Washington, a stalwart at our church and above all a deeply loving family man. As a sign of the high regard in which he was held, a classroom at the university was named for him after his retirement. You can also find an interview about his military career at https://share.google/FVFGPrPYWAb3aq4Rh
Galen died on July 12 and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He truly was an officer and a gentleman.