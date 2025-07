Reliving a Wonderful Memory

If you’ll notice the date on this magazine cover, you’ll see it was 25 years ago. The summer before, John and I rented an apartment in Paris and made a day trip to Monet’s studio in Giverny. Naturally when I got this copy of the New Yorker, I had to frame it, and I have kept it ever since.

Now my daughter Meg is in Paris on a Girls’ Trip and they also made a pilgrimage to Giverny. I hope their memories are as good as ours.