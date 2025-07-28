Sign up
Previous
Photo 5685
Preparing to Sing
A.special group of women who love to sing and love music director Kenna Payne. This is a special gathering that only happens in the summer. You can listen to the actual song on my YouTube channel.
https://youtu.be/NQ4TH7s38ko
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
music
,
wpc
