Here It Is! by allie912
Photo 5690

Here It Is!

It was cool and overcast, and no day for the pool, but I knew the cactus flower waits for no man or even the sun. Here it is at 3:30 in the afternoon and the flower is fully unfurled. I’ll bet tomorrow it won’t look this good.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
