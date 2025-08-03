Previous
Rummikub by allie912
Photo 5691

Rummikub

My neighbor introduced me to a tile strategy game. I merely observed, but it looked like fun — a cross between dominos, whist and several,other card games. It can be played by children and adults. I wonder if my grandkids know about it.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1559% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
I've always enjoyed playing games with my family. I should check this out.
August 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact