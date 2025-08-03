Sign up
Rummikub
My neighbor introduced me to a tile strategy game. I merely observed, but it looked like fun — a cross between dominos, whist and several,other card games. It can be played by children and adults. I wonder if my grandkids know about it.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
365
game
Kerry McCarthy
ace
I've always enjoyed playing games with my family. I should check this out.
August 2nd, 2025
