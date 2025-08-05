Sign up
Photo 5693
Bashful Bloom
I have a magnificent ceramic pot of impatiens, but all the flowers seem to peek out from between the leaves. Talk about hiding your light under a bushel!
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
impatiens
