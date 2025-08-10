Previous
Namaste by allie912
Photo 5698

Namaste

Love the combined message this collection demonstrates. What’s more, there was a second frog on the other side of the gate.
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1561% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lynda Parker ace
So cool. I'd love to have a big enough yard to have something like this in it.
August 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact